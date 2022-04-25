US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton restarts May 2

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Houghton invested about $9.6 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 in Houghton.

This year’s work will focus on the segment from Isle Royale Street to Pearl Street and include widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work began in 2021, was suspended for the winter, and is expected to be completed this fall.

The project will start Monday, May 2 and is estimated to end on Friday, Sept. 16.

Northbound US-41 will remain on its normal route, while southbound US-41 will be detoured for most of the 2022 construction season. The detour route will begin on southbound M-26 at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to Sharon Avenue and ending at MacInnes Drive. Local traffic will be maintained along Montezuma Avenue to Shelden Avenue. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Military Road and Portage Street to replace the existing four-way stops and ensure smoother traffic flow.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 114 jobs. Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle and pedestrian safety and operations.

