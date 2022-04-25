Advertisement

US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton restarts May 2

US-41 road work will restart in Houghton.
US-41 road work will restart in Houghton.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Houghton invested about $9.6 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 in Houghton.

This year’s work will focus on the segment from Isle Royale Street to Pearl Street and include widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work began in 2021, was suspended for the winter, and is expected to be completed this fall.

The project will start Monday, May 2 and is estimated to end on Friday, Sept. 16.

Northbound US-41 will remain on its normal route, while southbound US-41 will be detoured for most of the 2022 construction season. The detour route will begin on southbound M-26 at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to Sharon Avenue and ending at MacInnes Drive. Local traffic will be maintained along Montezuma Avenue to Shelden Avenue. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Military Road and Portage Street to replace the existing four-way stops and ensure smoother traffic flow.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 114 jobs. Long-term benefits include improvements to vehicle and pedestrian safety and operations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police: Missing Wisconsin girl found dead
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line
The drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and...
Pfizer issues another recall of blood pressure medication over carcinogen levels
Garage is a complete loss after fire on 21st Ave in Escanaba
Yooper gnomes being sold by a local vendor
Escanaba hosts Spring Market

Latest News

Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette, near Picnic Rocks, in Nov. 2019. (WLUC image)
Coastal restoration work on Marquette’s Lakeshore Blvd. to begin Wednesday
Inflation impacting donations for nonprofits, including some in Marquette County
United Way of Marquette County distributes 5,000 pairs of Bombas socks to local nonprofits
NMU ranked second-most affordable institution in Michigan
No injuries were reported after a garage fire in Escanaba.
Escanaba garage fire