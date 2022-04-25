Advertisement

U.P. robotics teams return after competing in World Championship

Robot competition
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Five U.P. robotics teams are home after competing in Texas Saturday.

The Carney-Nadeau Betawolves, the Houghton Superior Roboworks, the Calumet Copperbots, the Brimley Deceivers and the Gladstone Bravebots traveled to Houston this past weekend for the world robotics championship.

The Calumet Copperbots advanced to the semifinals. Members of the Bravebots say that just making it to the world championship is something to be proud of.

“A few of the bots broke down during our matches. We didn’t end up where we usually are but everyone was proud of how we played and I think that’s what is most important,” said Bravebots team member Devyn Messina.

The championship consisted of students from more than 40 countries and had a global audience of nearly 30,000 attendees. The Calumet Copperbots and Gladstone Bravebots came home to warm community welcomes after the competition.

