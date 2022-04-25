United Way of Marquette County distributes 5,000 pairs of Bombas socks to local nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Socks are among the most needed item for people experiencing homelessness or are otherwise at-risk or in-need.

United Way of Marquette County and Bombas, a national sock company, are working together to get socks onto the feet of those in need in Marquette County.

“The Bombas giving program selected United Way of Marquette County as a recipient of 5,000 pairs of socks to distribute to Marquette County residents in need,” said Andrew Rickauer, Executive Director of United Way of Marquette County. “After such positive feedback throughout the local communities distributing the socks in 2020, we are extremely excited to have received more than double the socks this year.”

Bombas is a comfort-focused, digitally native brand that provides elevated basics and helps those in need. For every item purchased (socks, t-shirts, and underwear), an item is donated. To date, Bombas has donated more than 45 million items to those at-risk, in need, and experiencing homelessness through 3500 nationwide partners, including United Way of Marquette County.

United Way of Marquette County’s mission is to bring people, organizations, and resources together to improve community well-being. They have already given 4,000 of the socks to their partner agencies to distribute to those most in need, including:

• Janzen House’s clothes closet

• Bay Cliff Health Camp’s youth campers

• Superior Watershed Partnership’s Great Lakes Climate Corps restoration students

• Negaunee Senior Center seniors

• Lakestate Industries group home residents

• Great Lakes Recovery Centers adult and adolescent residential facilities and donation closet

• Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice patient care

• Women’s Center shelter clients

• The Salvation Army’s youth programming clients and teen baskets

• YMCA’s low-income members

• Caregiver Incentive Project’s hospice patients

• Ishpeming Senior Center’s rural senior outreach program

• Lake Superior Village Youth & Family Center low-income youth clients

• Habitat for Humanity’s housing families

• Feeding America’s local food truck distributions

This is the second time United Way of Marquette County has been selected to receive socks through the Bombas giving program. They received 2,000 socks in 2020. The current 5,000 socks were from the 2021 giving program, with shipping delays. UWMC is applying for more socks in the 2022 year, hopefully to have heading into winter. If your organization is interested in receiving free Bombas socks now or in the future, please contact UWMC at (906) 226-8171. For more information about UWMC visit uwmqt.org.

