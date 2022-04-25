Snowy, frigid start to the week

Jack Frost’s resilience continues midspring in Upper Michigan, as a wintry airmass brings scattered snow and subfreezing temperatures to the region through at least midweek. A scattered mix of rain and snow in the U.P. Monday night transition to full on snow showers west through east into Tuesday morning as the frigid air continues to fill the region. Snow totals Monday night through Wednesday can range from 1-5″, with the highest totals along the NW wind belts in the Copper Country and Eastern U.P. Adjust driving speed as needed due to slushy conditions and icy patches on the roads. In addition, local river flooding plus icy patches are possible in areas of Houghton, Baraga, Marquette and Iron counties.

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Snow becomes powdery and fluffy as Tuesday progresses with the development of lake effect snow from Lake Superior -- steered by strong northerly winds from 10-20 mph, road visibility can become poor at times due to blowing and drifting snow.

Snow showers taper off, clouds clear and milder air gradually works in Wednesday as high pressure builds over the U.P. The cresting high pressure keeps rain chances minimal and mainly light in intensity Friday, until it breaks down in place of an approaching Central Plains system.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and patchy blowing snow; blustery northwest through north winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 20s to Mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers early, then diminishing and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon; cool

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain showers; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy

>Highs: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and windy

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: 50

