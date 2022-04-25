Advertisement

Snow & cold returns

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will swing across the Upper Peninsula early this morning. Behind it, colder air filters in, and rain/snow mix develops. THen, light snow continues tomorrow for many areas north. We’re looking at 1-3″ of snow. High pressure moves in on Wednesday allowing clouds to clear. The jetstream will bring a ridge for the end of the week leading to a warm-up.

Today: Cloudy with scattered light snow west and mix elsewhere

>Highs: Upper 30s west, Upper 40s east

Tuesday: Light snow west and north

>Highs: 20 north/west, low to mid-30s south

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Cloudy with a few scattered rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line
Yooper gnomes being sold by a local vendor
Escanaba hosts Spring Market
Michigan State Police logo.
Norway Township assault under investigation
Marquette Choral Society concerts this weekend postponed.
Marquette Choral Society concerts postponed
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Beautiful temps for day
Cold snap in the coming days
Moderate showers into tonight
Cold air after wet weekend
Scattered rain, t-storms can produce over 1″ rainfall Saturday -- small stream flooding,...
Warm but wet weekend as storm rolls in Saturday
rain
Warmer spring weekend ahead