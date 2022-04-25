Snow & cold returns
A cold front will swing across the Upper Peninsula early this morning. Behind it, colder air filters in, and rain/snow mix develops. THen, light snow continues tomorrow for many areas north. We’re looking at 1-3″ of snow. High pressure moves in on Wednesday allowing clouds to clear. The jetstream will bring a ridge for the end of the week leading to a warm-up.
Today: Cloudy with scattered light snow west and mix elsewhere
>Highs: Upper 30s west, Upper 40s east
Tuesday: Light snow west and north
>Highs: 20 north/west, low to mid-30s south
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold
>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east
Thursday: Partly cloudy and more seasonal
>Highs: Upper 40s
Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday: Cloudy with a few scattered rain showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.