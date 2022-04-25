Advertisement

Sidewalk project begins in Marquette

Sidewalk extension and repair project in Marquette
Sidewalk extension and repair project in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Crews have begun work on sidewalks in Marquette. The project includes a sidewalk extension down Wright Street between Presque Isle Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard. It also includes some sidewalk repairs around the city.

The cost of the project is about $130,000. The city’s Engineer says each year, the city evaluates the sidewalks for trip hazards as regular maintenance.

“This is a project that we do on an annual basis, some years there are extensions involved like here you can see there was a path worn in, it was a good place to extend the sidewalk and there are just various locations where we’re removing and replacing a few sidewalk squares here and there,” said Marquette City Engineer, Mikael Kilpela.

The work is expected to be completed over the next two weeks. City staff advises caution for drivers and pedestrians in the areas where work is happening.

