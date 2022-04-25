Advertisement

The Ryan Report - April 23, 2022

This Sunday, Don Ryan spoke with author, historian Phyllis Wong about her new book
Don Ryan sits down with Phyllis Michael Wong.
Don Ryan sits down with Phyllis Michael Wong.
By Don Ryan
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down with Phyllis Michael Wong, author and historian, to discuss her new book “We Kept our Towns Going.”

Wong moved to Marquette in 2004 when her husband became president of Northern Michigan University and served until 2012. Wong’s new book is about the Gossard women. The Gossard was a factory that closed in the 1970s; it employed mostly women and they produced women’s undergarments.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Don Ryan sits down with Phyllis Michael Wong.

Part 3:

Don Ryan sits down with Phyllis Michael Wong.

Part 4:

The Ryan Report

