Rise Up Yoga studio helps Upper Michigan Today relieve stress

UMT episode 16
Rise Up Yoga on Upper Michigan Today.
Rise Up Yoga on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Stress. We all experience it, and we all process it differently. Kellie Boase from Rise Up Yoga tells Upper Michigan Today that your body can physically carry emotional weight, which makes yoga a great tool for stress relief. Boase, along with instructor Ellen Doan, stopped by Upper Michigan Today to do just that.

But first... a news nugget.

Construction season, mother's day spending, intermittent fasting study, and an MLB catch of the day.

Boase talks about yoga for stress and trauma relief plus Rise Up Yoga Studio’s new partnership with the Harbor House.

Learn to release stress and trauma through yoga.

Doan leads the ladies into a flow...

Yoga flow on Upper Michigan Today.

...Elizabeth and Tia share their parting thoughts and encourage you to submit your pet adventures!

Mondays with Murph, Tia's first 5K, and finishing the flow.

You can keep up with Rise Up Yoga on Facebook and Instagram @riseupyoga906.

