Rise Up Yoga studio helps Upper Michigan Today relieve stress
UMT episode 16
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE TWNP, Mich. (WLUC) - Stress. We all experience it, and we all process it differently. Kellie Boase from Rise Up Yoga tells Upper Michigan Today that your body can physically carry emotional weight, which makes yoga a great tool for stress relief. Boase, along with instructor Ellen Doan, stopped by Upper Michigan Today to do just that.
But first... a news nugget.
Boase talks about yoga for stress and trauma relief plus Rise Up Yoga Studio’s new partnership with the Harbor House.
Doan leads the ladies into a flow...
...Elizabeth and Tia share their parting thoughts and encourage you to submit your pet adventures!
You can keep up with Rise Up Yoga on Facebook and Instagram @riseupyoga906.
