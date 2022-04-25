Recommended partner selected for redevelopment of old Marquette hospital property, follow-up process underway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An NMU Foundation committee has selected a recommended partner for the potential redevelopment of the former Marquette hospital property adjacent to the NMU campus.

The NMU Foundation Board of Trustees tasked a special ad-hoc committee to oversee the process of recommending a master developer for the potential project. On March 11 the NMU Foundation issued an open Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to prospective master developer partners following a period of due diligence to assess the feasibility of enabling a significant mixed-use development to proceed. The RFQ response period closed on April 8.

John List, chairman of the NMU Foundation Board of Trustees, says members of the special-ad hoc committee recently met to review and discuss the path forward. The committee has selected a recommended partner and has directed staff to proceed with several follow-up questions, verify the respondent’s interest, and begin the process of discussing the framework for the business entity along with the NMU Foundation’s equity interest.

The NMU Foundation won’t disclose how many responses it received during the RFQ response period because it says there is no agreement finalized with a developer partner and the process is confidential.

Community information sessions are being planned and are expected to be announced very soon. During a meeting about the due-diligence phase of the project in February, members of the Marquette City Commission were generally enthusiastic about what they heard, but several said their future support would be contingent on the final plan for the site including affordable housing.

In an email to TV6, List expressed optimism about the steps moving forward.

“We also recently met with Mayor Jenna Smith and a special ad-hoc committee of the Marquette City Commission to discuss the validated response,” said List. “We appreciate the opportunity to discuss this process with the Commission and look forward to advancing our shared interests in finalizing a brownfield redevelopment plan and transforming the site from its current state back to a dynamic neighborhood that compliments the character of the City and NMU.”

