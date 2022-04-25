Person wounded during Michigan police training exercise

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A person taking part in a suburban Detroit police training program suffered a gunshot wound and was hospitalized, Michigan State Police said.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon during the exercise at a Taylor city park for the city’s volunteer auxiliary police program.

The civilian was a “role player” in a training scenario when an auxiliary officer in the training fired a shot from his service revolver, hitting the person in the abdomen, state police said. The person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

State police investigators were reviewing the shooting at the request of Taylor police.

The volunteers with Taylor’s auxiliary police assist the city police force during emergencies and help with other duties such as home and business checks and anti-crime programs, according to the city website.