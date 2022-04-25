Advertisement

NMU ranked second-most affordable institution in Michigan

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is the second most affordable institution in Michigan, according to a ranking of four-year colleges or universities in each state released by UniversityHQ.org.

The ranking did not include community colleges, schools that do not provide multiple bachelor’s programs or non-accredited institutions. View the full listing here.

NMU also appears in the following 2022 UniversityHQ rankings of most affordable programs nationwide: 18th for paralegal; 49th for hospitality management; 63rd for entrepreneurship; and 65th for public administration.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
Police searching for missing child in Wisconsin
Yooper gnomes being sold by a local vendor
Escanaba hosts Spring Market
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan State Police logo.
Norway Township assault under investigation

Latest News

Inflation impacting donations for nonprofits, including some in Marquette County
United Way of Marquette County distributes 5,000 pairs of Bombas socks to local nonprofits
No injuries were reported after a garage fire in Escanaba.
Escanaba garage fire
The Michigan DNR's research vessel Lake Char in Marquette harbor.
Great Lakes research vessels collect information on fish populations
Garage is a complete loss after fire on 21st Ave in Escanaba