NMU ranked second-most affordable institution in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is the second most affordable institution in Michigan, according to a ranking of four-year colleges or universities in each state released by UniversityHQ.org.

The ranking did not include community colleges, schools that do not provide multiple bachelor’s programs or non-accredited institutions. View the full listing here.

NMU also appears in the following 2022 UniversityHQ rankings of most affordable programs nationwide: 18th for paralegal; 49th for hospitality management; 63rd for entrepreneurship; and 65th for public administration.

