Nick Baumgartner continues to inspire U.P. students

Nick Baumgartner visits Escanaba
Nick Baumgartner visits Escanaba(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students chanted “U.P. power” inside the gymnasium of the Escanaba Junior, Senior High School on Monday.

Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner visited the school to tell students his story of becoming an Olympic athlete. His hope is to inspire other young kids with big dreams.

“I’m hoping that we can use this story to get more stories like this out of the U.P. because there are special people up here and I know they’re capable of it. I think by hearing my story and being able to touch the medal it makes it real and achievable.”

With school organizations sponsoring his speeches, Baumgartner plans on using the money raised for travel expenses to Georgia next January for the 2023 FIS Snowboarding World Championship. He says students’ enthusiasm helps him continue to gain momentum for the competition.

“Don’t chase money, chase passion. Find what you love to do and you can always make a living doing that. It’s about waking up in the morning smiling and being happy. It’s not about money, it’s about life experiences.”

Students and staff appreciated the motivational speech from Baumgartner.

“We’re just so very grateful for having him come speak to us. It was truly inspiring and the kids absolutely loved it,” said Escanaba Junior, Senior High School social worker LeAnn Bink.

Afterward, Baumgartner took pictures and signed autographs with a long line of students.

