Learn the ins and outs of trail cam technology at the DNR trail cam forum
You can attend the free event in person or online Thursday, April 28th
Published: Apr. 25, 2022
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can learn how to capture the most internet-worthy animal videos.
The Michigan DNR is hosting a trail cam forum this Thursday, April 28th, at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee. It’s happening from 6:30 to 9 PM and can also be accessed on zoom through the museum’s website.
DNR forester Gary Willis explains why trail cameras are a great tool for nurturing a love of nature.
