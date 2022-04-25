Advertisement

Learn the ins and outs of trail cam technology at the DNR trail cam forum

You can attend the free event in person or online Thursday, April 28th
DNR 'Wildlife Through Forestry' series returns with trail camera presentation in Marquette County
DNR 'Wildlife Through Forestry' series returns with trail camera presentation in Marquette County
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can learn how to capture the most internet-worthy animal videos.

The Michigan DNR is hosting a trail cam forum this Thursday, April 28th, at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee. It’s happening from 6:30 to 9 PM and can also be accessed on zoom through the museum’s website.

DNR forester Gary Willis explains why trail cameras are a great tool for nurturing a love of nature.

The upcoming DNR Trail Cam Forum is free and open to the public.

For entertaining trail cam footage and to hear why you should get interested in trail cameras...

You can attend the DNR trail cam forum online or in person at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum this Thursday.

