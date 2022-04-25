Advertisement

GLRC holding moving sale this week

Great Lakes Recovery Centers Ishpeming office (file)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC) is holding a moving sale this week in Ishpeming. The GLRC has set up items from its donation closet for sale on the second level of the Gossard Building on Cleveland Avenue.

Clothing and kitchen items, books, and games are some of the items you’ll find at the week-long sale. The GLRC is planning to move into the former Bell Teal Lake Medical Center in Negaunee and this sale helps them empty the closet before the move.

“You can donate, there’s no cost for anything, they can donate however much they’d like, it’s a great way to help GLRC financially, it’s a great way to help us get rid of some of the stuff before we move and then you can also learn about some of the programs if you have any questions while you’re here,” said Amy Poirer, GLRC Community Relations & Marketing Director.

The sale is every day this week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The GLRC is looking to move into its new location next month.

