Garage is a complete loss after fire on 21st Ave

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A detached garage in Escanaba is a complete loss after it was fully engulfed by fire Saturday afternoon.

Escanaba Public Safety responded to a structure fire on 21st Ave S. at 4:03 p.m. April 23. All occupants were out of the garage and nearby house when they arrived and there were no injuries reported.

The fire is under investigation at this time and the cause is unknown.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Ford River Fire Department, Rampart, Escanaba City Electric and DTE.

