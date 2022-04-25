Coastal restoration on Lakeshore Blvd. to begin April 27

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Work will begin on a Coastal Restoration project located near the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Pine Street on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 a.m.

This project includes the removal of portions of the abandoned Lakeshore Boulevard roadway, dune restoration, coastal wetland construction, enhanced public beach access and a variety of native coastal plantings.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-June. The roadways and multi-use path located near the project will remain open throughout the duration of the project with the exception of short-term disruptions to load and unload materials and equipment.

Smith Construction is the general contractor for this project. The City of Marquette asks for the public’s patience during the construction process and to use caution and pay attention to construction signage while traveling through the construction area.

Construction plans can be accessed at the City of Marquette Engineering Division website.

