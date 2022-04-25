AAA: Michigan gas prices increase slightly

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are up slightly after weeks of decline. Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.94 per gallon for regular unleaded, 2 cents more than last week. This price is 20 cents less than this time last month but still $1.11 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last November.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.72 to settle at $102.07. The crude oil market remains volatile heading into the last week of April. Traders continue to balance supply tightness amid a push by the U.S. and its allies to remove as many Russian barrels from the market as possible while also facing demand concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

“After weeks of declining prices, Michigan motorists are seeing slightly higher prices at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude prices continuing to trade above $100 a barrel, pump prices will likely remain elevated.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.99 per gallon. This price is 2 cents more than last week’s average but still $1.19 more than this same time last year.

In Upper Michigan, Baraga County has the lowest average for a gallon of gas at $3.99. The highest average for a gallon of gas is in Mackinac County at $4.24.

