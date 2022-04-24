Wildcats Take Sixth at GLIAC Championships

AUGUSTA, Mich. (WLUC) - The women’s golf team wrapped up their season at the GLIAC Championships.

The team played at Stonehedge North Golf Club. The course has dramatic elevation changes, a distance of 6673 yards, a rating of 71.6, and a slope of 127.

Round One

The first round was pushed to a 9 a.m. start due to the impending weather. Paxton Johnson concluded with a 75, tied for sixth place, and tallied three birdies. Maya Hunter found herself tied for 14th on the leader board after shooting a 78. Abigail Boozer finished the round with an 83, Annie Pietila had an 85, and Maggie Pietila finished with a 91.

The team wrapped up round one shooting a 321 and in sixth place.

Round Two

The ‘Cats had almost pristine playing conditions for round two. Maya hunter took the lead for the team, posting a 77, and tied for 13th. Paxton Johnson and Annie Pietila each snagged an 82. They respectively placed in T18 and T32. Abigail Boozer tied for 34th place with an 85, and Maggie Pietila shot a 93.

The team shot a collective 326 in this round.

Final Scores

The team concluded the GLIAC Championships in sixth place posting a 647. They did not advance to the Medal Match.

UP NEXT

The team will now head into the offseason and prepare for their competitions in the fall.

