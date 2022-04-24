Plant lovers unite during plant swapping event

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Plant lovers united during a surprise plant swapping event at Velodrome Coffee Company in Ishpeming on Sunday.

The event was put on by the organizer’s of the Facebook group: Upper Peninsula Houseplant buy, sell and trade. Participants brought a plant in a paper bag and picked out a different one, brought by another person. It’s a chance to adopt a new plant and meet others with a similar hobby.

“Plant swapping unites other plant lovers because its open to everyone, there’s no judgement. You just bring your plant in a bag and get together and chat,” said Upper Peninsula Houseplant BST member Mikayla Hollands.

The group is planning on doing more plant swapping events in the future based on today’s turnout.

