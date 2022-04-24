Advertisement

Cold snap in the coming days

Beautiful temps for day
Beautiful temps for day(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Conditions for today have been beautiful with sunny skies with breezy winds. Though those conditions don’t last as cold air is moving in throughout the night into tomorrow. Temps will be in the low 40s to mid 30s tomorrow with winds calming down. Winter will have one more round of snow on Tuesday with some snowy conditions as lake effect snow will move in throughout Tuesday.

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy conditions with chances of isolated showers

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Lake effect snow chances in the afternoon; cold

>Highs: Low 30s to Low 40s

Wednesday: Isolated snow showers in the morning; cool

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then mostly cloudy in the night

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mild air with chances of rain showers

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; chances of rain showers

Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; chances of showers

