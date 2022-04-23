YMCA of Marquette County celebrates Healthy Kids Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday morning, it was good fun and good health at the YMCA of Marquette County. Parents took time to help set their kids up for a successful summer during Healthy Kids Day.

Youth & Family Director Jodi Michael says the idea was to get the kids moving.

“Every year, we like to get kids out, get them active, and just get them thinking about the summer and how they can be healthy as a family,” said Michael. “That includes different choices in what they’re eating and what they’re doing.”

The YMCA’s 30th annual National Healthy Kids Day is actually next weekend (April 30). But, the Y of Marquette County wanted to celebrate a week early to coincide with the 22nd annual Y-Run/Walk.

Fun activities for the kids included playing in the gym with NMU football players and going down a bouncy slide, which one parent, Sheila Brand, said got her kids engaged.

“Those are great ways for the kids to build muscle and socialize,” Brand said. “Those are really important things to get everybody ready for the summer.”

Kids were also able to climb on a rock wall and have their faces painted. There were also organizations, like the 4H Program and Peter White Public Library, that showed how families can make connections with each other during the upcoming season.

“The library came and brought Legos, which is a good way to get the kids involved with each other,” said Brand. “The (Marquette) Fire Department was here, which is great to keep us safe.”

Michael says it was important to get everyone energized sooner rather than later.

“It’s been hard to kind of get everyone active and motivated for the summer right now,” Michael said. “So, a lot of families don’t have access to a bouncy slide.”

The YMCA hopes Healthy Kids Day also inspires families to visit the facility more often for exercise and fun activities.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.