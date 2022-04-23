Advertisement

U.P. Home and Garden Show kicks off in Marquette

Home and Garden Show
Home and Garden Show(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Home and Garden show started in Marquette Friday.

Formerly the U.P. Builders’ Show, vendors specialize in home improvement and farming equipment.

They packed the Superior Dome to showcase their products and services.

We talked to Red McCoy from Keweenaw Saunas about his experience as a vendor at the event.

“We’re excited to be back. We’re excited to see our friends and our customers. We’re just excited about being here the whole weekend,” said McCoy.

The show continues tomorrow from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, then Sunday from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

