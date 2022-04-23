U.P. Home and Garden show continues into second day

Advertisement

Second day of Home and Garden show(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, the U.P. Home and Garden Show has continued into its second day.

Dozens of vendors packed into the Superior Dome to provide a wide variety of goods. From kitchen appliances to home improvement tools, shoppers had no shortage of choices. Coldwell Banker real estate agent Alex Ledford said he is excited to see the large turnout of people this weekend.

“We’ve seen a lot of people, I’m surprised that how many people out actually. I was expecting there to be not as many especially early in the morning, but we have a good turnout and I think that there will continue to be a lot more people showing up,” he said.

The Home and Garden Show will open tomorrow at 11 in the morning and will close at 4 in the afternoon.

