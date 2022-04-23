Advertisement

Polish ties to U.P. lead to Ukraine support

(Zosia Eppensteiner)
(Zosia Eppensteiner)(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An influx of refugees is being welcomed with open arms in Poland.

In Upper Michigan – this fact ties close to home.

Zosia Eppensteiner is the CEO of the Marquette Community Foundation and she’s also from Poland. Her friend, Klaudia Kalita lives in Poland and has been opening her home to give displaced Ukrainians a safe place to sleep and eat.

Eppensteiner recently traveled home and saw the troubled times first hand.

“It really is being made possible by people like Klaudia and her friends, and my friend,” said Eppensteiner. “All these people just coming together and doing what needs to be done.”

“When we see the tears in their eyes, we cry tears in our eyes, and we hold them in our arms,” said Kalita. “Try to tell them something. To give them some hope.”

The two said the whole process has been very emotional and they value Ukraine’s need for independence.

