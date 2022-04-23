Advertisement

Escanaba hosts Spring Market

Yooper gnomes being sold by a local vendor
Yooper gnomes being sold by a local vendor(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba gave small businesses a chance to sell their products Saturday.

The spring market in the Escanaba Civic Center hosted sixty-five vendors. Each one brought something different to the table, from baked goods, to jewelry, to woodworking projects and more.

All vendor fees raised money for the Civic Center’s after-school program, which provides students with fun activities, school supplies, and food after school.

It was a great way to support both small businesses and students.

“This event today is great because it brings all these businesses out and it’s a way for the community to give back. They can buy local. Mother’s Day is coming up, so it’s a great opportunity to come see what we have. Just giving back to the community in the after-school program and having these vendors come here, on-site, is a win-win for all of us,” said Kim Peterson, City of Escanaba Recreation director.

The event also featured a bucket raffle with donations from various crafters and vendors.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Norway Township assault under investigation
Fatal Crash
One dead in Calumet Twp. crash, MSP investigates
Marquette Choral Society concerts this weekend postponed.
Marquette Choral Society concerts postponed
Pictured here are the parcels of land for sale. This image was from the real estate company's...
Keweenaw County chairman explains land parcels for sale
Rent-A-Maid in Escanaba.
Spring cleaning season is here

Latest News

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line
Home and Garden Show
U.P. Home and Garden Show kicks off in Marquette
(Zosia Eppensteiner)
Polish ties to U.P. lead to Ukraine support