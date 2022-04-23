Escanaba hosts Spring Market

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba gave small businesses a chance to sell their products Saturday.

The spring market in the Escanaba Civic Center hosted sixty-five vendors. Each one brought something different to the table, from baked goods, to jewelry, to woodworking projects and more.

All vendor fees raised money for the Civic Center’s after-school program, which provides students with fun activities, school supplies, and food after school.

It was a great way to support both small businesses and students.

“This event today is great because it brings all these businesses out and it’s a way for the community to give back. They can buy local. Mother’s Day is coming up, so it’s a great opportunity to come see what we have. Just giving back to the community in the after-school program and having these vendors come here, on-site, is a win-win for all of us,” said Kim Peterson, City of Escanaba Recreation director.

The event also featured a bucket raffle with donations from various crafters and vendors.

