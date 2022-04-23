Advertisement

Dozens of people grab coffee for 4th annual Marquette Coffee Crawl

The event raised awareness of sexual assault and raised money for the Women’s Center
Ten coffee shops took part in the event, and proceeds go toward the Women's Center(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, dozens of people roamed around Marquette to grab some coffee, tea, and/or treats for a good cause. It was all part of the 4th annual Marquette Coffee crawl, led by Northern Michigan University’s Public Relations Student Society of America chapter.

With their event passports, the public was able to stop at ten coffee shops, including Dead River, 231 West, Velodrome, Babycakes, and Contrast Coffee Co.

The main goal was to spread awareness of sexual assault while raising money for the Women’s Center.

“There’s never enough awareness that can be raised, and there’s always the availability to raise resources for the Women’s Center,” said NMUPRSSA Treasurer Nick Jones. “It’s great to have hundreds of people from the community come out and have some fun.”

Money was raised through ticket and shirt sales, as well as donations from each location. Organizers hope they surpass last year’s total, which was about $4,500.

