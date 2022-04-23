Advertisement

Cold air after wet weekend

Moderate showers into tonight
Moderate showers into tonight
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
For the remainder of tonight moderate showers will move in from the southwest. It is possible we could experience some rumblings of thunder and moderate wind gusts. As we approach the next week temperatures will rapidly cool down where we could experience possible 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday also brings chances of snow in the afternoon and breezy conditions.

NWS Alerts are here.

>Highs: Upper 40s and Mid 60s (coldest temps in the west)

Sunday: Scattered rain showers in the morning; mostly cloudy in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers possible

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow chances; cold

>Highs: Low 30s to Low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; cool

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with cloud cover increasing into the night

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mild air with chances of rain showers

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

