Warmer spring weekend ahead
This weekend will be unseasonably warm in many parts of the U.P. as a system pumps up warmer/moist air out of the south. Widespread rain and thundershowers come tonight through tomorrow morning. Then, we’ll have scattered showers around through Sunday. Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from .80″-1.50″. River water levels will rise and localized flooding could be possible along with ponding of water in some low-lying areas.
Today: Morning sunshine then becoming partly cloudy
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Morning rain and thundershowers. Mostly cloudy, warmer, and muggy
>Highs: Low to mid 60s interior west, upper 40s to 50s elsewhere
Sunday: Scattered showers and warm
>Highs: Low to mid 60s interior west, upper 40s to 50s elsewhere
Monday: Mostly cloudy and colder
>Highs: Upper 30s west, 40 elsewhere
Tuesday: Light snow showers and colder
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 40s
