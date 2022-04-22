Advertisement

Warmer spring weekend ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
This weekend will be unseasonably warm in many parts of the U.P. as a system pumps up warmer/moist air out of the south. Widespread rain and thundershowers come tonight through tomorrow morning. Then, we’ll have scattered showers around through Sunday. Rainfall amounts will range anywhere from .80″-1.50″. River water levels will rise and localized flooding could be possible along with ponding of water in some low-lying areas.

Today: Morning sunshine then becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Morning rain and thundershowers. Mostly cloudy, warmer, and muggy

>Highs: Low to mid 60s interior west, upper 40s to 50s elsewhere

Sunday: Scattered showers and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 60s interior west, upper 40s to 50s elsewhere

Monday: Mostly cloudy and colder

>Highs: Upper 30s west, 40 elsewhere

Tuesday: Light snow showers and colder

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s

