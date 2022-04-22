Warm but wet weekend as storm rolls in Saturday

The warm frontal portion of a strong Central Plains-based system brings widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms to Upper Michigan Friday night through Saturday morning. The storms are capable of producing heavy rainfall, small hail and gusty winds. In the Western U.P., there are isolated severe thunderstorm chances in the form of large hail over 1″, damaging winds over 58 mph and slight chance of a tornado.

Dense fog and drizzle develop Saturday midday following the overnight rainfall, then rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up again Saturday night as the cold frontal portion of the Central Plains system passes over the U.P.

Rain and t-storm chances diminish Sunday evening, then precipitation transitions to snow showers as cold air plunges into the U.P. early next week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms early; midday, few rain showers with drizzle and potentially dense fog; afternoon, scattered rain showers with few thunderstorms; warm and windy with southerly winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Upper 40s to Upper 60s (coolest near Lake Michigan and Keweenaw Peninsula)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early, diminishing in the evening; warm and windy with southwest gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers; few to scattered snow showers picking up in the evening; cooler

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold with few to scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Scattered clouds with morning snow showers, then clearing in the afternoon; cool

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late; mild

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; mild

>Highs: 50

