Volleyball unveils 2022 schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team announced its 2022 schedule on Friday (April 22). The Huskies will play 29 matches in the fall with 18 GLIAC contests and nine games at the SDC Gym.

Tech begins the season at the Cal State Monterey Bay Tournament at the end of August. The Huskies play against Cal State Dominguez Hills and Cal State Monterey Bay to begin the season on Aug. 26 and then Cal Poly Pomona and Fresno Pacific on Aug. 27.

The Black and Gold travel to the Parkside Tournament on Sept. 2-3 for another nonconference tournament. Tech plays Upper Iowa and McKendree on day one and Illinois-Springfield and Minnesota Crookston to wrap up the weekend.

The GLIAC schedule gets underway the following weekend with the first home matches of the season against Grand Valley State (Sept. 9) and Davenport (Sept 10). A four-match homestand continues against Ferris State (Sept. 16) and Lake Superior State (Sept. 17).

September wraps up at Northern Michigan (Sept. 20), Purdue Northwest (Sept. 23), Parkside (Sept. 24), and Lake Superior State (Sept. 30). A trip to Ferris State (Oct. 1) completes a five-match road stretch.

Tech welcomes Saginaw Valley State (Oct. 7) and Wayne State (Oct. 8) before the annual Midwest Region Crossover on Oct. 15-16 in Hammond, Indiana. Tech will play three non-conference opponents at the 14th annual crossover.

The Huskies remain on the road at GVSU (Oct. 21) and Davenport (Oct. 22). The Wildcats come to the SDC Gym on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The final road trip of the regular season is to WSU (Oct. 28), and SVSU (Oct. 29).

Parkside (Nov. 4) and Purdue Northwest (Nov. 5) come to the SDC Gym to begin November and wrap up the regular season.

The GLIAC Tournament is Nov. 9-13 and the NCAA Midwest Regional begins Nov. 18.

Tech finished the 2021 season with a 25-7 overall record and ranked No. 22 in the final AVCA Top 25 poll. The Huskies won the GLIAC Regular Season Championship for the second straight season and the third time in program history. They went to their fourth straight NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Midwest Regional Semifinal for the fifth time in school history.

Key returners for the Huskies will be veterans Janie Grindland, Carissa Beyer, and Jillian Kuizenga who have all been named all-conference in their careers. Grindland and Grace Novotny will be the captains of the 2022 Huskies.

