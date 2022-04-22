Advertisement

U.P. Home and Garden Show returns to Superior Dome April 22-24

Upper Michigan Today episode 15
Elizabeth and Tia race lawnmowers.
Elizabeth and Tia race lawnmowers.
By Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Home and Garden Show is back in full swing at the Superior Dome this weekend, April 22-24.

With over 80 vendors, live demonstrations, and tons of giveaway prizes and drawings, you just might need the whole weekend to catch everything.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon hosted Upper Michigan Today episode 15 from the Dome to get you excited for all things home remodeling.

Watch part 1 to hear about the return of this event at the Dome.

What to expect from the return of the U.P. Home and Garden Show.

For the latest window trends...

Stop by Window Outfitters for the latest trends for 2022.

For a lawnmower race...

Elizabeth and Tia race lawnmowers.

For a prize you can win.

You can win a custom picnic table at the Rainy Creek Construction booth.

Tickets are $5 at the door, $4 for seniors 65+, and free for children 12 and under.

Find a full schedule of events and a list of vendors here.

