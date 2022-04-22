Spring cleaning season is here

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s starting to feel a little more like spring outside which means it’s time for spring cleaning. With added rain and melting snow, basements can flood, potentially adding to the cleaning workload.

Rent-A-Maid in Escanaba says as people start to put winter items away, they recognize a need to thin out possessions and deep clean forgotten corners.

While the motivation to clean during the winter is low, spring’s sunny days seem to reveal what’s been neglected when we huddle inside to avoid the cold.

“The weather is finally nice, and people are clearing out all their Christmas stuff, all the winter stuff. Just kind of tidying things up and realizing there is a lot of cleaning that hasn’t happened in a while,” said Lily Simmons, the office manager at Rent-A-Maid.

Rent-A-Maid also offers COVID disinfectant with equipment approved by the CDC. Fully vaccinated cleaners are also available if needed.

