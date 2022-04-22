Skaters hold final practice before ‘Melody On Ice’ at Berry Events Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Late Friday afternoon, skaters held a final practice before the 38th annual Melody On Ice, and they have a couple of guests joining them for the weekend.

Annastasiia Smirnova and Dainil Siianytsia had one last tune-up before Friday’s show at the Berry Events Center in Marquette. The pairs division skaters are just coming off finishing 4th in the world at Junior Worlds.

At least 56 young local skaters will be skating with them this weekend, and the pair hopes the show inspires them as well as others watching from the stands.

“I hope, when they watch us, they come skate and continue on with their journey,” said Siianytsia. “And, step by step, I hope they get higher and higher so they can compete at the same level as us.”

“I’m excited,” said Smirkova. “I’m looking forward to having fun. I feel relaxed to not think about elements to do.”

The first show occurred that same night. The second one will be at 2:00 Saturday afternoon at the Berry Events Center. Attendees can buy tickets at the box office.

