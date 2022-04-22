Partridge Creek Farms sells resiliency garden beds

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming farm is giving residents an opportunity to grow their own food.

Partridge Creek Farm (PCF) is selling resiliency garden beds as a part of a new project to raise money for food education.

Community members can order their beds in six different sizes.

A member of the farm comes to you to help find the best place for your garden and install the bed.

“The reason it’s called a resiliency garden bed is because we are doing our best to make our local community more resilient with our food systems,” said Katelynn Segula PCF community engagement coordinator. “So the resiliency garden bed is giving people the freedom to grow food from their homes.”

A portion of every bed sale goes to pay for the farm-to-school education program. You have until May 1 for the early bird special.

PCF services Marquette County.

