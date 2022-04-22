Northern Michigan University hosts 13th annual U.P. Skills Challenge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Eight teams of high school students spent a chunk of Friday at Northern Michigan University demonstrating their construction skills. Their goal: work together to build the best chicken coop with a variety of equipment.

“We are using skill saws, hammers, and all hand tools mostly,” said Storm Franks, a senior at Escanaba High School. “There are a few drill parts required.”

The coops were built to determine which team would claim the traveling trophy at the 13th annual U.P. Skills Challenge.

The Executive Director of the Upper Peninsula Construction Council, Mike Smith, said the work was judged based on the quality of the construction and safety.

“None of the CTE instructors are actually able to guide their students,” said Smith. “So their team has to be able to look at that blueprint, follow the directions and interpret it, and then put it into the construction phase.”

State Representative Sara Cambensy stopped by the competition and was impressed by what she saw.

“This is the future of our workforce up here that does a majority of our building work,” Cambensy said. “You stand and you watch one of these groups start to work and they don’t need guidance.”

Will Jaeger is an NMU junior with Northern Michigan Constructors and has been involved in the trades for years. His organization put together the blueprints for the project.

“My (Minnesota) high school didn’t have one of these events,” said Jaeger. “Seeing this for the first time is really, really cool.”

There was also a Welding Challenge going on next to the construction area.

While Franks admitted it would have felt great to win, he said a major benefit of the competition was the opportunity to learn.

“You also learn how to work under pressure and great teamwork,” Franks said.

“To take away that experience of competition,” Smith said, “that’s a great piece to take home with you.”

Smith said all of the participants “nailed it” with their efforts. And, he is already looking forward to next year’s Skills Challenge.

