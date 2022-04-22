NMU lacrosse drops Friday contest at Davenport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team took the trip downstate to matchup with Davenport on Friday (April 24). NMU started strong, but good second and third quarters from the Panthers led to a 15-10 win over NMU. NMU dropped to 9-6 on the season and 3-4 in the GLIAC.

How it Happened: The teams alternated the first four goals of the game, as NMU saw first quarter strikes from their goal-leaders in Maddi Bast and Madeline Bittell to keep it tied 2-2 midway through the opening 15 minutes. The Panthers got the next two less than a minute apart to give them a multiple goal lead at 4-2. The Wildcats had an answer of their own, getting back-to-back goals from Dayna Carlson and Bittell nearly 30 second apart to tie it 4-4 with four minutes on the clock in the opening quarter. Natalie McGinnis and Aleya Speas picked up goals for the Green and Gold to close out the quarter to give NMU a 6-5 edge after one. The Wildcat offense went cold, as Davenport outscored NMU 4-0 in the second quarter for a 9-6 halftime lead. The third quarter looked similar to the second, as the Panthers once again kept the ‘Cats off the board while scoring four themselves for a 13-6 lead going to the fourth. The ‘Cats managed four goals in the final quarter from Madeline Bittell (x2), Aleya Speas, and Emily Renfrew. However, it was too late as Davenport took the win, 15-10.

NMU Goals: Madeline Bittell (4), Aleya Speas (2), Maddi Bast, Dayna Carlson, Natalie McGinnis, Emily Renfrew.

Up Next: Northern will finish out the regular season on Sunday (April 24) as they head to Grand Valley State for a noon matchup with the #8 ranked Lakers.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.