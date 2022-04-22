Advertisement

New parking meters coming to remainder of downtown Marquette

Enjoy free parking at bagged meters in the meantime
A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
A new parking meter in downtown Marquette.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette is in the process of removing old parking meters in preparation for the installation of new pay stations coming mid-May.

New meters are already installed on the 100 block of Washington St. They accept coins, credit cards and work with the Passport App.

The new pay stations give drivers the option to choose free 15-minute parking. Drivers will need to know their license plate number to use the new meters.

Downtown Marquette said on Facebook, their current meters are “old and tired.” While the installation of new meters is still ongoing, drivers downtown can enjoy free parking at any of the meters covered in blue bags.

Parking changes are coming to Downtown Marquette! Our current parking meters are old and tired, and the technology that...

Posted by Downtown Marquette on Friday, April 22, 2022

