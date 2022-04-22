New parking meters coming to remainder of downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette is in the process of removing old parking meters in preparation for the installation of new pay stations coming mid-May.

New meters are already installed on the 100 block of Washington St. They accept coins, credit cards and work with the Passport App.

The new pay stations give drivers the option to choose free 15-minute parking. Drivers will need to know their license plate number to use the new meters.

Downtown Marquette said on Facebook, their current meters are “old and tired.” While the installation of new meters is still ongoing, drivers downtown can enjoy free parking at any of the meters covered in blue bags.

