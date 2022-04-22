Munising’s $15.5 million M-28 project continues

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Munising are investing about $15.5 million to rebuild 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas.

The construction will begin May 2 and is expected to end in August 2022. Two-way traffic will be maintained during most of the work. Intermittent lane closures may be necessary during paving.

The project, now in its third year, includes streetscape improvements, a shared-use pathway, a roundabout at the M-28/Alger County Road H-58 intersection, and major upgrades to city water and sewer infrastructure. Work this year will focus on the segment of M-28 between Bayview Drive and Commercial Street in Munising. The project was extended into this year so that work can be coordinated with a city project to upgrade the sanitary sewer system in the Brown’s Addition neighborhood.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 197 jobs. This project is also expected to improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway.

For more information about the project, visit the project website. MDOT has set up a phone line with voicemail to receive calls from residents, business owners, and the motoring public regarding the project. Call 906-786-1830, ext. 600.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.