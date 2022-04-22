Advertisement

Marquette Bricklayers win Public Service Award

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Applause burst from a small crowd Friday morning on Hematite Drive in Ishpeming.

The voluntary work one group of builders did on the “Three Sons Memorial” was recognized at a ceremony. During which, members of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers group presented project bricklayer Alex Sovey and his peers with the outstanding public service award. Sovey said the recognition from the national association is something to be proud of.

“This is kind of like a highlight of many years in the trade, actually 49 years in the trade and this is certainly a highlight of my career to get honored in such a way,” Sovey said.

Construction on the memorial began in May of 2020 and took 22 weeks to complete. Now, three native sons of Ishpeming are memorialized in the downtown area. The faces of Dr. Glenn Seaborg, author John Voelker, and aeronautical engineer Kelley Johnson sit atop a slab of hematite ore.

“Pretty honorable people, right from this small community. It’s called the Heritage Museum and it reflects the true heritage of this area this mining community,” Sovey said.

Sovey said work on the monument was more demanding due to the circular shape of the build. Project coordinator, Robert Marietti, said winning the award is no easy feat.

“The award of course, because it’s so widely contested is a major major achievement for our bricklayers’ union here in the area,” Marietti said.

The overall value of the build is estimated to be in the range of $130,000 to $140,000. Both Sovey and Marietti want to thank all the volunteers for their hard work on this project.

