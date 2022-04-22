Advertisement

M-64 Ontonagon County bridge projects start April 25

MDOT logo and Michigan map over bridge photo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Work on the M-64 bridge over Floodwood River and M-64 bridge over Halfway Creek will begin Monday, April 25.

The construction is part of the $4.9 million Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) investment to rebuild four bridges in Iron and Ontonagon counties.

Work will include deck replacement, substructure repairs, scour countermeasures, beam end repairs, steel cleaning and coating, and roadway approach work on the two M-64 bridges as well as US-141 over the East Branch of the Net River (project start date to be announced) and US-45 over Roselawn Creek (work already underway).

The estimated end date for all four bridges is Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

One alternating lane will be open at the bridges during work using temporary traffic signals. A 13-foot width restriction will be in place at the bridges.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 62 jobs. This work is also expected to extend the lifespan of the bridges and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

