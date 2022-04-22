Advertisement

Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra to celebrate 50 year anniversary

Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra
Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra rehearsed for a concert that marks a milestone.

The orchestra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the concert that will be held this Saturday, it will feature over 175 Michigan Tech and local musicians, along with three professional soloists. They will be performing Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana”

“I’m the seventh music director, it started in 1971 and we actually have an alumni from the original orchestra attend tonight and it’s great to celebrate 5 decades of orchestral excellence in the U.P.” said Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra music director Dr. Joel Neves.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $6 for youth, and free for MTU students, you can purchase them by clicking here.

