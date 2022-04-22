Iron ore mining and steel manufacturing company Cleveland-Cliffs reports strong first quarter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleveland-Cliffs reported a strong Q1 Friday.

The company’s Q1 revenue was $6 billion dollars, up $2 billion from Q1 2022. The company says supply chain issues are not impacting it.

Leaders of Cleveland-Cliffs say supply chains that are dependent on imports are weak. Cliffs produces all the pig iron and HBI it needs in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

While other steelmakers are paying high prices for imports, especially because of the invasion of Ukraine, cliffs was prepared. “We also saw relatively weak service center demand due to generally elevated inventory levels,” Cleveland-Cliffs Chief Financial Officer Celso Goncalves said. “Despite this unfavorable backdrop of weak service center demand, we were still able to maintain a steady quarterly eve at that level from Q4 to Q1.”

Cleveland-Cliffs expects sales volume to increase even further as the automotive market continues to improve.

