Funeral for Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Funeral services will be held for Patrick Lyoya on Friday, the man who was shot by a Grand Rapids Police Officer in Lower Michigan two weeks ago.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. The National Action Network, which is a civil rights network, has pledged to help cover the funeral costs for Lyoya. The Family of Lyoya, attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, and President of the National Action Network will be attending.

Video of that incident shows an unnamed officer shoot him in the back of the head as they wrestled over a stun gun.

Lyoya moved to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 20-14.

