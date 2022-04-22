Escanaba Upper Elementary to donate iPads to schools in Tanzania

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Escanaba Schools are learning the importance of giving to people in need, even if those people are more than 8,000 miles away.

Colleen Msuya visited Tanzania for the first time in 2013 on a trip with other teachers. Her husband is from Tanzania, and they married in 2015. So the country is a special place for the Msuya family, one that they like to give back.

“Ever since then, we just kind of really enjoyed being able to bring things,” said Colleen Msuya, a fifth-grade teacher at the Upper Elementary.

Throughout the years, the students at Upper Elementary, where Msuya teaches, have raised money to help kids in Tanzania.

“We’re able to purchase things that students there just don’t have. Access to literally like protractors and even soccer balls for recess,” said Msuya.

But this year, the school is donating 50 iPad to schools in need.

“We had iPads here in Escanaba that were obsolete for the current operating system - they just won’t work here. But they can work there,” said Msuya.

Msuya is still deciding which schools to give the iPad to, saying there are several factors to consider, like the availability of electricity and Wi-Fi.

“The ones that really are in need of things tend to not really have that access,” said Msuya.

The Msuya family is traveling to Tanzania this summer to visit family and will bring the iPad with them. The Upper Elementary is raising $500 to pay for transporting the iPads.

“There are kids that can still really use them and be amazingly grateful for them because it’s just not something that they usually have,” said Msuya.

You can follow the Msuyas on their trip to Tanzania on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok using the handle @themsuyas.

