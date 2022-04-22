Advertisement

Escanaba City Council postpones jail redevelopment decision

Old Delta County Jail site.
Old Delta County Jail site.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba City Council voted to postpone a decision on the old jail property.

The City decided to wait partly because Councilmember Ron Beauchamp wasn’t present and also to wait for legal advice before moving forward.

The previous city attorney gave his 30-day notice in December and the new attorney was approved tonight.

In a public comment, one of the developers encouraged the council to make a decision saying the hotel company would only wait until the end of April.

“We’re basically following the guidance of our City Manager who recommends adamantly that we do need a legal opinion on this,” said Mark Ammel, Mayor of the City of Escanaba.

Ultimately, the council decided it could not move forward without legal advice.

“I’m going to push this to move faster than normal so we can have either an opinion from a lawyer sooner than our May 5 council meeting or have it by May 5 council meeting,” said Tyler Dubord, a councilmember of the Escanaba City Council.

If no special meeting is held beforehand, the City Council will discuss the jail redevelopment again on May 5.

Read more about the redevelopment project here.

