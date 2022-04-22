Emotional support animal joins North Dickinson mental health resources for students

FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) - A new furry friend has joined the emotional support staff at North Dickinson County Schools.

“Watson” is the newest Nordic roaming the halls of North Dickinson County Schools. He joins the growing emotional support animal resources for students.

“He has had a number of instances where he has helped children and students that need some support. Whether if five or 10 minutes, or sometimes they will take him on a walk,” said Chris Mattson, North Dickinson Science Teacher & Watson Handler.

The three-month-old Goldendoodle mix was acquired in March from Premo Creek Puppies in Crystal Falls after a private donation.

He makes daily visits to classrooms, or wanders the halls during passing periods, offering students a welcome break.

“You can have something, like a distraction, that allows you to take a break from exams, tests that are coming up, or anything like that. You can have a moment that is just to yourself with Watson,” said Maggie Mattson, North Dickinson Sophomore & Watson Handler.

The Mattson family takes care of the dog and brings him home every night. Students of all ages take advantage of some much-needed downtime.

“You would be surprised at how much he can mean to some of the older kids, someone who needs someone to hold and cuddle. Even adults from time to time will pop in and spend five minutes with him,” Mattson said.

Watson joins three guinea pigs in the school’s growing repertoire of emotional support animals. The name “Watson” was chosen by students during a “penny war,” at which $300 was raised to support the puppy’s care. Mattson says he is glad they found Watson when he was still a young pup.

“Kids are able to see him at this stage of his life, which is really neat. When we come back next fall, he will be grown up,” Mattson said.

Just like students, Mattson says Watson learns something new every day.

