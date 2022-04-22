Eco-friendly travel tips for Earth Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday is Earth Day!

Here are some ways you can go greener while you are on the road or in the sky.

AAA suggests bringing a reusable water bottle or toiletry bottle with you during traveling. You should also have your travel documents sent electronically instead of printed out. If you travel during the off-season or to less popular areas that will limit infrastructure challenges created by over-tourism.

The Vice President of Travel for AAA, Debbie Haas, says now is a great time for you to step up your attention to sustainability to help others...

“Nature has always been one of the top things that people love to experience when they travel, so doing our part to preserve nature as a part of travel just allows for actions possibilities to be there on an ongoing basis for people to enjoy,” she explained.

AAA has also partnered with Tourism Cares, non-profit organization, which works to create a positive impact for the people and places impacted by travel.

