Earth Day march and clean-up in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April 22 is Earth Day, where the future of our planet takes center stage.

Climate change may be the biggest threat to the future of life on earth. Just ask Divest Northern Michigan University Member Molly Miller. “If we reach the tipping point climate change will cause catastrophic damage to most life on Earth and so at this moment I feel like climate action is everything,” Miller said.

The United Nations says we may have already passed a few tipping points. Which will cause sea levels, temperatures and the frequency of extreme weather events to rise.

Divest NMU marched on campus Friday for Earth Day, urging the board of trustees to stop investing in fossil fuel companies contributing to climate change. “The university says that it wants to invest in young people and invest in their futures but continues to also be invested in companies that are spewing billions of gallons of oil and poison the atmosphere,” Divest NMU Member Zoe Tardy said.

Shouts of, “Change the system... not the climate!” and “No rest... until divest!” rang through the air as the roughly 50 students and staff made their way around campus, starting at the school’s wildcat statue.

NMU currently has a plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 or sooner. Divest NMU addressed the board in Dec. 2021 regarding its fossil fuel divestment plans. Friday, the group said the university is not moving fast enough to remove its endowment from the fossil fuel industry.

“There are climate actions being taken already but we’re here to say that more needs to be done,” Miller said.

The group also argued that divestment is one of the most important actions any business must take to combat climate change. “Divestment is part of this picture because yes it’s important to be solar-powered and [have renewable energy] on [the NMU] campus, but the fossil fuel industry is so much bigger than that and we need to challenge power in a collective and systemic way and say no,” Divest Ed Senior Organizer Gracie Brett said.

Brett was visiting NMU for a speech about fossil fuel divestment, after which she took part in the march.

The Marquette County Conservation District cleaned the Iron Ore Heritage Trail downtown Marquette for Earth Day. MCCD Manager Heather Gustafson explains the specific purpose, “Native plants are great for native species, so if we want the native bees, birds and different animals, we need to have good habitat for them,” Gustafson said.

The district encourages trail users to carry a bag with them to clean up litter. MCCD is planning another clean-up of Founders Landing on May 14.

Overall, climate change affects everyone, not just those in Upper Michigan, and it impacts some substantially more than others. The International Federation of Red Cross says over 30.7 million people were displaced in 2020 due to floods, wildfires and heatwaves, with that number expected to rise if action isn’t taken now.

