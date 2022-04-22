Advertisement

Bay College’s main campus seeks students for new massage therapy program

The program instructor said Michigan Works is partnering with the program to provide financial assistance to interested students.
Bay College in Escanaba. (WLUC photo)
Bay College in Escanaba. (WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College announced on Tuesday the launch of their Massage Therapy Program starting May 17, 2022 in Escanaba, MI. The program is now seeking more students to ensure the program can begin as planned.

Rebecca (Becca) Bartholomew, formerly of the Marquette School of Massage Therapy, will be the program instructor and will provide 625 hours of instruction which will prepare students for the nationally recognized Massage and Bodywork Licensure Examination (MBLEX).  Bay College has been approved as an Assigned School through the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB), and this non-credit program will run through December 2022.

Bartholomew said Massage Therapy is in high demand with great income potential, flexible hours, a variety of potential work settings, opportunities for growth, and work that allows you to improve that physical and mental well-being of others. She added that the program is a great opportunity for adult students of any age.

While financial aid is not applicable for the program, Bartholomew said Michigan Works has extended financial aid opportunities to several interested students so far and may be able to assist others. She said they need more students to enroll before May 12 to ensure the program remains available through Bay College.

The college requires all applicants to be at least eighteen years of age, pass a background check, hold a high school diploma or equivalent and be physically capable of giving and receiving massages.  Interested individuals are encouraged to apply early due to a maximum capacity of 10 students.  A $50 application fee will reserve your seat, but registration and the full payment of $8,999 is due by May 12, 2022.

For more information visit mytraining.baycollege.edu or call 906-217-4200. If you’re interested in registering, you can do that here.

