Women’s recovery home opens in Escanaba

Catholic Social Services of the U.P. and Bethany Lutheran Church partnered to make this possible.
Women's recovery home in Escanaba.
Women's recovery home in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A women’s recovery home opened in Escanaba with ambitions to bring hope to people in need.

“What a blessing it is to have a safe place where people can come to experience the love of God and His healing presence in people’s lives,” said Reverend John Doerfler, STD, JCL.

Catholic Social Services of the U.P. and Bethany Lutheran Church partnered to make this possible.

“The Spirit has blessed us with this opportunity, and I commend the people of Bethany Lutheran and Catholic Social Services for having the vision of this new partnership,” said Katherine Finegan a Northern Great Lakes Synod Bishop.

It’s located right next to Bethany Lutheran Church on 11th Street South. The home can hold six women. To qualify, women have to be on the road to recovery from substance abuse.

“I am the first person that they speak to when they call. I do a pre-screen interview and determine if they are eligible to come and then they come, and I meet them and we decide if they’re a good fit,” said Parry Seeley, the house manager. Inside the church next door is the “Bethany Free Store.” Women can come and get needed items donated by the community.

This month, the free store is asking for tissues, toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant.

